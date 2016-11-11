Oban depot blaze causes substantial damage

A MAJOR fire in Oban will affect refuse collections and council officials have asked for understanding from the public as contingency plans are put in place.

A spokesman for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘A fire broke out at our fleet and maintenance depot on Soroba Road in Oban around 1.30am this morning.

‘Thankfully, no one was injured. However, the damage to the site appears to be substantial.

‘Police and firefighters are in attendance and the depot remains cordoned off in the interests of safety.

‘This will obviously cause some disruption to our refuse and recycling collection service. We are putting contingency arrangements in place, such as bringing vehicles in from other areas, to keep disruption to a minimum.

‘Specific details of the refuse and recycling arrangements will be available on the council website as quickly as possible.’