Council yard a ‘crime scene’

A MAJOR fire in Oban has caused millions of pounds worth of damage to a council yard is being treated as a crime scene by Police Scotland.

The fire broke out in the early hours of November 11 ¬†at one of Argyll and Bute Council’s biggest storage and amenity yards.

Reporter Sandy Neil, who has been on the scene this morning, reports that a spokesman for Police Scotland said: ‘We are now treating the area as a crime scene.’