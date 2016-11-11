«  
Fire crews raced from across west of Scotland

on November 11th, 2016

15_t47_fire_04

Firefighters are still at the scene following a significant blaze on Soroba Road in Oban.

Appliances rushed to Oban from across the west of Scotland after Oban crews were immediately mobilised at 1.30am this morning (Friday) following reports of the fire at an industrial yard.

15_t47_fire_03

Firefighters used water jets to stop the fire spreading.

Further appliances were then mobilised to the scene from Lochgilphead, Inveraray, Tyndrum, Bridge of Orchy, Tarbert and Milngavie as well as a high reach appliance from Oban.

They were made aware of acetylene cylinders which they cooled as they continued to tackle the fire. 

There were no casualties or fatalities and the area did not require to be evacuated.

The incident was gradually scaled down and two appliances currently remain in attendance.

Station Manager Elliot, the incident commander, said: ‘Our crews have dealt with a significant fire. We had 30 firefighters tackling the blaze at its height, with two water jets and a water tower.’

