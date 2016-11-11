Bonfire night continues in Ballachulish tomorrow night

The Ballachulish Bonfire is promised to be a big and bold as ever.

The 11th annual Ballachulish fireworks display will take place tomorrow night.

Gates open at 6.30pm at the Ballachulish Quarry with a suggested minimum donation of £1 at the gate.

Organisers say the event will be as big and loud as ever this year, with the waterfalls returning by popular demand.

In 2014, a total of £9,631.76 was raised after costs, which was put towards the 2015 event, and supporting community projects within and around the village.