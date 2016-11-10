Meet the Highland Storm Heroes

In Scotland we know about bad weather with 100mph winds, deep snowdrifts, hurricanes, floods, hail and horizontal rain.

But what about the consequences of bad weather? When the power is down, the schools are closed and the roads are blocked with snow?

We rely on our Storm Heroes.

In a new BBC Alba four-part series, Donnie Mackay joins a small army of people who leave their warm beds to battle the elements on our behalf. The series shows how they prepare ahead of bad weather and how they manage to do their jobs when the storm arrives.

Donnie meets those who supply essential services to their communities. People like Neil McCormick, working for SSEN in Uist, delivering emergency power where it’s needed, and care worker Chrissie Macrae in Stornoway, who looks after the elderly in their own homes.

Donnie is on the high seas with CalMac, discovering how the crews cope in bad weather, and asks the skippers what criteria helps them decide whether their ferry sails or stays in port.

Keeping the streets free from snow and ice is Comhairle nan Eilean Siar roads manager Roddy MacDonald, who gets up at 3am to make the roads safe before the morning rush.

And lorry driver Murdo John Mackay shares his experiences of driving through snow storms to get essential goods delivered.

While Donnie braves the elements, BBC Alba weather presenter Sarah Cruickshank joins forces with meteorologists to track our winter storms as they approach. Sarah gives us insight into each weather front as it comes in, providing an explanation for our changing weather patterns.

Storm Heroes starts on BBC Alba on Tuesday November 15 at 8.30pm.