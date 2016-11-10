«  
  »

Road closures are to be extended

on November 10th, 2016

achnacloich-roadworks

The A83 Lochgair roadworks have been extended for an additional three nights starting from Sunday.

Progress has been slower than anticipated due to material delivery problems.  Works will continue until Friday morning this week as planned. No works will take place on Friday and Saturday night, but will resume again on Sunday  to complete the resurfacing improvements.

Traffic management will remain the same as before, with a road closure in place for safety between 8pm and 7am each night. Local access will be maintained at approximately hourly intervals, with motorists escorted through the site when it is safe to do so.

Access will be maintained for emergency services at all times.

Uncategorized    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts