Road closures are to be extended

The A83 Lochgair roadworks have been extended for an additional three nights starting from Sunday.

Progress has been slower than anticipated due to material delivery problems. Works will continue until Friday morning this week as planned. No works will take place on Friday and Saturday night, but will resume again on Sunday to complete the resurfacing improvements.

Traffic management will remain the same as before, with a road closure in place for safety between 8pm and 7am each night. Local access will be maintained at approximately hourly intervals, with motorists escorted through the site when it is safe to do so.

Access will be maintained for emergency services at all times.