McCaig’s Tower lights up red for poppy appeal

on November 10th, 2016

OBAN’S iconic McCaig’s Tower is going the extra mile for the 2016 Scottish Poppy Appeal by lighting up red for the first time.

The stunning tower, overlooking the bay from Battery Hill, will shine poppy red every night until November 12 to raise awareness of the annual fundraising campaign by the charity Poppyscotland.

The tower will be joined in this powerful visual show of support by 19 other iconic buildings and structures across Scotland.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising from Poppyscotland, said: ‘We are delighted that McCaig’s Tower is showing its support for this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal by lighting up red.

‘We hope that when people see the tower glowing red over Oban, they will think about ways that they too can go the extra mile in their support for this year’s poppy appeal. Whether it’s putting a little bit more in the poppy tin, or doing something completely different to raise money, every penny helps us to offer life-changing support so we can be there when they call for backup.’

