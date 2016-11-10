Tobermory wins high schools’ cook off

THREE high school teams came together at Argyll College UHI’s Oban centre on Thursday to compete in the ‘cook off’ final of the 2016 Field to Fork competition.

The judges were impressed with the creativity of the menus and the level of culinary skills exhibited by all the teams but ultimately team ‘Tobermory 1’ were announced as winners and received £100 for their school as well as a trophy.

The competition, which is being held as part of Argyll Enterprise Week, has been designed to encourage senior school pupils to explore the local food and hospitality industries. Two teams from Tobermory High School and one from Helensburgh Academy prepared their two course local food menus for the judging panel in the college’s professional training kitchen.

The winning team were Torran Mealand, Fraser Mitchell and Gosha Rybczynska who served up Mull smoked haddock with a parsley sauce and Glengorm onion mash, followed by individual Glengorm carrot cakes topped with Isle of Mull crowdie icing.

Also from Tobermory High School, Alexander McLean and Joseph Mitchell from Tobermory High School made Inverlussa Mussels in a white wine and parsley sauce, served with freshly baked soda bread, followed by spaghetti carbonara using Isle of Mull bacon and smoked cheese, served with Glengorm herb and leaf salad.

Hermitage Academy team members, Grace Lewis, Leah MacPherson, Amy Ringham and Jordan McGhie, presented Argyll smoked haddock and potato timbales followed by ‘Scottish Bread Pudding Gold Edition’ with berries and cream.

Teams were judged on their creative use of local food and their approach to seasonal ingredients, as well as the quality and presentation of their finished dishes.

Guest judge, Shaun Squires, head chef of The Manor House Hotel, Oban said: ‘All the teams did really well and produced dishes which had balanced flavours and showed high levels of skill. The result was extremely close and judging was very difficult.’