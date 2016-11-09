MP is updated on 4G provision

ISLES MP Angus MacNeil recently met representatives from mobile giant EE, who provided an update on the much-needed 4G upgrade in Na h-Eileanan an Iar.

EE is looking to site in the region of 25 new masts across the constituency to provide 4G coverage along key roads that currently lack mobile coverage, together with upgrading existing sites to 4G. EE proposes to have 4G available in the islands by the end of 2017.

Mr MacNeil said: ‘It was good to meet representatives from EE to hear more about the long-awaited 4G.

‘EE tells me that, on average, 4G speeds on their network are between 12-15mbps, compared to 1.5mbps on 3G.

‘Improvements to mobile connectivity is an issue which I have been constantly calling for. Better mobile provision is a necessity and I am pleased to hear that EE has already submitted planning applications for some of the sites. This is an important step by EE to bring 4G to our islands.’