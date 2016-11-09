Estate plans to harness energy windfall

THE GALSON Estate Community Trust has announced ambitious new plans so exploit £8 million of wind energy income.

The trust, which manages a 56,000-acre community-owned estate in the north-west of Lewis, laid out the bold vision at its recent AGM.

A public consultation highlighted key community concerns, including elderly care, land use activities and population decline in the Western Isles.

‘The plan’, as it has been referred to, will address these key issues and will be driven forward with income from the three wind turbines installed at Ballantrushal in north Lewis.

The turbines have just completed their first year of operation and, despite nearly three weeks of production time lost due to electricity grid maintenance, have performed above forecast.

Agnes Rennie, chairwomen of Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn, commented: ‘We are delighted to launch our strategic plan for the long-term development of the area. It comes on the back of a comprehensive consultation process across the community with good participation from a considerable proportion of our households, businesses and organisations.

‘The plan is highly ambitious and needs to be taken forward through partnerships and various forms of collaborative working, involving parties located both within and outside the community. If we can secure the essential partnerships and relationships we need to take matters forward, we can look forward to wind energy funds making a significant impact across the Galson Estate in the years ahead.’