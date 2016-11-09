Oban’s Station Square opens after £2m revamp

HUNDREDS gathered in Oban’s newly renovated Station Square to mark the official opening of the newly renovated town centre, following the completion of Argyll and Bute Council’s multi-million-pound improvement project.

Cutting the ribbon on Saturday November 5, Councillor Roddy McCuish, chairman of the Oban, Lorn and the Isles area committee, said: ‘The council has invested over £2 million in this project. It’s a real vote of confidence in Oban and I’m delighted to see it complete.

‘I would like to thank the retailers for their patience over the course of the work and thank them, the local community and Bid4Oban for working in partnership with us.

‘Transformational change of this nature is always disruptive but this was a necessity. I think everyone looking round today will agree it was time and money well spent.’

He added: ‘Coinciding with the annual fireworks display, it’s great to see the space being used for what it was designed for – a big event which brings in lots of people, brings money into the town and creates a great atmosphere.

‘This was a trial run of the new space and it passed with flying colours, more than justifying the investment.’