Use of food banks in Western Isles soars

NEW STATISTICS published today show the number of people using food banks in the Western Isles is up 22 per cent from last year.

The figures, which were published by the Trussell Trust, a UK organisation which runs a network of more than 400 food banks, showed the Western Isles food bank distributed 194 three-day supplies of emergency food to people in crisis between April and September, compared to 159 during the same period in 2015 – a 22 per cent increase.

Na h-Eileanan an Iar SNP MSP Alasdair Allan has described the latest statistics as ‘deeply concerning’, following their publication earlier today.

Mr Allan commented: ‘It is simply shameful that in a country as wealthy as Scotland there are people who have to turn to food banks in order to get by.

‘The figures showing increased food bank usage in the isles are deeply concerning. It is clear the UK government’s austerity agenda and ruthless approach to welfare is continuing to fail the neediest and most vulnerable in our society.

‘I would like to commend those involved with the Western Isles food bank for the work they do. While it is deeply regrettable that such a facility in needed, we can take great heart from the commitment and compassion of those in the community who volunteer their time to help.’

The number of people in the Highlands using food banks was, however, down by six per cent on last year.

But the trust’s figures showed that the number of people relying on food banks’ three-day supplies of emergency food was up by six per cent throughout Scotland.