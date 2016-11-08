Farmers take lead on renewable energy

Twenty-two farmers from across the UK will take centre stage in a new brochure Delivering Britain’s clean energy from the land authored by the UK farming unions.

The reports launch comes on Farmers Day at the COP22 climate conference being held in Marrakech, Morocco, where world leaders are turning their attention to the role of agriculture in managing a changing climate.

The report aims to celebrate the work of farmers from across all four UK farming unions in tackling climate change by installing renewable energy systems on their farms and producing low-carbon energy.

Now legally binding, the international Paris Agreement on climate change signed in 2015 has opened the door to a wealth of opportunities for farmers to contribute to the low-carbon economy.

In a joint statement, the four UK farming union presidents said: ‘The farming industry grows the raw ingredients for the UK’s largest manufacturing sector food and drink, worth £108bn, and provides jobs for 3.9 million people, all while using its natural resources to store carbon and generate clean renewable energy. Our report showcases our members’ ambitions and practical actions to be on the front line of tackling the impact of climate change.

‘Agriculture has a unique role to play in the implementation of the historic 2015 Paris Agreement, which is now taking effect. Diversification into low-carbon renewable energy offers our farmer and grower members stable and predictable returns, making their agricultural businesses more resilient, profitable and competitive.

‘Farmers have embraced a diverse selection of technologies at different scales to meet the needs of their business and the country. They are keen to keep their businesses progressive and at the forefront of technology for present and future generations.’