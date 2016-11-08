Buy a bit of Ben Nevis

STUCK for what to get someone for Christmas? Well, lovers of wild mountain landscapes can now adopt an acre of one of three Scottish mountains.

The John Muir Trust is giving away an acre of the land on Ben Nevis, Schiehallion or Blà Bheinn on the Isle of Skye for £25.

The money will go towards supporting the trust’s conservation work on these three mountains, including native woodland restoration to help enhance wild habitats for wildlife and plant, wildlife monitoring to support the regeneration of ecosystems, and footpath maintenance.

Daisy Clark of the John Muir Trust said: ‘The Adopt an Acre gift pack makes an ideal Christmas present for nature lovers, walkers or anyone who loves the outdoors.

‘Each gift will care for an acre of mountain landscape for a year, helping to protect and restore native habitats for wildlife and plants, and keep paths in tip-top condition.’

The Adopt an Acre gift pack contains an adoption certificate with a personal message from the gift giver and information about the mountain and the conservation work they are supporting.

An adoption gift can be purchased at www.johnmuirtrust.org/adoptanacre.