Folk star plans Benderloch gig

on November 7th, 2016
Picture: Paul Blakemore

AN AWARD-winning Scottish folk musician will be visiting Benderloch this month as part of his UK tour.
Ewan McLennan, who received the BBC Radio 2 Horizon Award in 2011, will be performing at the Victory Hall, Benderloch, on Friday November 25 from 8pm.
The 30-year-old will be performing songs from all three of his studio albums, as well airing new material.
Ewan was born in London but grew up in Edinburgh. He first studied classical music on the piano, before taking up the guitar.
As he developed as an artist his interest in folk music grew and he has been performing music from the genre since 2010.

