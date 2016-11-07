Historic film shows life on South Uist

A HISTORICAL documentary looking at religion and language in the Outer Hebrides is to be shown on BBC Alba.

Radharc: The Island Where God Speaks Gaelic was first broadcast on Irish television channel RTÉ in February 1971. The programme formed part of a documentary series which aired in Ireland for more than 30 years.

Now, 45 years later, it is to be shown on BBC Alba, providing a fascinating perspective into life on South Uist.

Among the locations featured are Daliburgh, Lochboisdale and Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Garrynamonie.

The programme looks at how the Roman Catholic faith and Gaelic tradition have been maintained on the island. Gaelic has replaced Latin for the celebration of the mass – but we see the pressures of the 20th century put on the language.

Presented by Fr Peter Lemass, Radharc – The Island Where God Speaks Gaelic was written and directed by Fr Desmond Forristal.

The programme will be shown on BBC Alba on Thursday November 10 from 8.30pm until 9pm.