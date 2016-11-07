Folk star plans Benderloch gig Tiree remains stronghold for declining corncrake » Oban poet publishes first book A 25-YEAR-OLD man from Oban has self-published his first poetry book, which features original artwork by his sister.

Jamie Livingstone’s book Puddle Rainbows Missed, which is on sale for £5, is filled with poetry that Jamie has written over the years. His expressions cover issues such as mental health.

The majority of the poems in the book are accompanied by an original piece of art created by his sister Eilidh Livingstone, who is also a photographer.

Jamie, who studied English at Edinburgh’s Napier University,

said: ‘Some of the poems were written when I was 19. I used to write quite a lot as I walked to university and back.

‘The poetry has been there for a long time, but the book took a lot longer to make.’

Jamie explained that, at first, he and Eilidh had planned to create the books themselves by hand.

‘But it took us five hours to make one,’ he said. ‘So, it took too long, but we got a £500 grant that helped.’

The Oban poet originally had 100 of the books printed, but there are just 40 left.

‘I just like making things,’ Jamie added. ‘It’s good to have something on your shelf that you have made. And it brings my sister and I together.

‘I think Iteration is my favourite poem. Sometimes you can find out things about yourself when you write. I was proud but now I just want to write another.’

Jamie splits his time between teaching a creative writing class at the charity Hope Kitchen, a literacy class at Shellach View Children’s Home and a play-writing group with adults with disabilities.

