Dance boost Mod funds

FUNDRAISING for next year’s Royal National Mod in Lochaber began in earnest at a dance near Fort William.

Held in Caol Community Centre on Friday October 28, Trail West entertained a crowd of 170 people who, according to organisers ‘danced the night away’.

Moira Robertson, a member of the Mod committee, said: ‘It was a fantastic night. We raised £1,294 plus £4,774 from our grand raffle which is brilliant. There was a real mix of people who came along from aged 18 to almost 80 and they never left the dance floor.’

The committee hopes to raise more than £10,000 for next year’s festival and although they have already held smaller events, the official fundraising launch on Friday was a huge step towards their target.

Moira added that among other plans, the committee has organised bag packing in Morrisons supermarket on Sunday December 18 and there will be a dance in the Nevis Centre on March 4 2017 featuring Mànran.

When asked about concerns over significant cuts to funding of the Nevis Centre, which is to host the 2017 Mod, Moira said: ‘We can’t afford to worry, we have to just carry on regardless.’