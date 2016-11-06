«  
Dance boost Mod funds

on November 6th, 2016
Some members of Fort William’s Royal National Mod committee at the official launch of their fundraising. Photograph by Anthony MacMillan.

FUNDRAISING for next year’s Royal National Mod in Lochaber began in earnest at a dance near Fort William.

Held in Caol Community Centre on Friday October 28, Trail West entertained a crowd of 170 people who, according to organisers ‘danced the night away’.

Moira Robertson, a member of the Mod committee, said: ‘It was a fantastic night. We raised £1,294 plus £4,774 from our grand raffle which is brilliant. There was a real mix of people who came along from aged 18 to almost 80 and they never left the dance floor.’

The committee hopes to raise more than £10,000 for next year’s festival and although they have already held smaller events, the official fundraising launch on Friday was a huge step towards their target.

Moira added that among other plans, the committee has organised bag packing in Morrisons supermarket on Sunday December 18 and there will be a dance in the Nevis Centre on March 4 2017 featuring Mànran.

When asked about concerns over significant cuts to funding of the Nevis Centre, which is to host the 2017 Mod, Moira said: ‘We can’t afford to worry, we have to just carry on regardless.’

