Graduation cheer for college Event highlights domestic abuse » Kirk is in nation’s top 10 buildings HAVING already acquired a certain air of antiquity and a considerable reputation as one of the top attractions in Argyll and Bute, St Conan’s Kirk has made it onto Scotland’s top 10 buildings from the past 100 years. The winner will be announced at the Festival of Architecture finale on November 18.

Led by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland, the Festival of Architecture 2016 is an engaging, inclusive and Scotland-wide celebration, highlighting the richness and breadth of Scotland’s architecture and the world quality of its built landscape.

The festival is a key part of Scotland’s Year of Innovation, Architecture and Design.

For the kirk to be placed among the top 10 buildings is an impressive achievement as the Scotstyle selection process was extremely competitive, with more than 400 nominations received from the public.

Nestled on the banks of the stunning Loch Awe, St Conan’s Kirk has been providing the local community and visitors with a most enchanting experience, steeped in a family’s history, displaying unconventional approaches to design, and magical and almost unbelievable stories that surprise and delight those of every age.

Neither conventional, nor slavishly representative of any particular style of architecture, it is perhaps larger and more elaborate than the actual needs of the congregation.

‘We are absolutely thrilled that St Conan’s Kirk has been selected as one of Scotland’s top 10 buildings in this high profile festival and its position achieved through public voting is testament to the positive architectural impact it has to so many people,’ said Rosie Campbell-Preston, chairwoman of the Friends of St Conan’s Kirk.

The friends are an organisation established in 2014 with the aim of supporting the preservation of the heritage the Kirk, providing a focal point for the local community, developing a centre for the arts and education, and helping to raise funds to maintain the fabric of the kirk and its grounds.

