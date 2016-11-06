 
Curtain rises on mini mountain festival

on November 6th, 2016
Mary Gillespie, festival supporter, with festival committee members Dave Wrigglesworth and Tina Davenport, right, and Eilid Ormiston of Lochaber College UHI. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image.

A SMALL festival with big ambitions took place last weekend.

For the first time, the Fort William Mountain Festival delivered a ‘MiniFest’ in association with West Highland College UHI.

The event, at the Nevis Centre last Friday October 28, was an opportunity to see world-class adventure films with the audience being treated to a range of films from the ‘Best of Banff’ archives.

The event was a precursor for the main festival which will be held from Wednesday February 15 to Sunday February 19, 2017.

Organisers say the festival programme will be up on its website soon. For further details, email info@mountainfestival.co.uk. Tickets go on sale on Saturday November 12.

