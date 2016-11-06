 
  »

Event highlights domestic abuse

on November 6th, 2016
Members of the Lochaber Women’s Aid board, left to right, Chetna Grimshaw, Sasha Sutherland, Dierdre Coull, Karen MacInnes, Christine Donnelly and Liz Fotheringham look at their new website. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image.

Members of the Lochaber Women’s Aid board, left to right, Chetna Grimshaw, Sasha Sutherland, Dierdre Coull, Karen MacInnes, Christine Donnelly and Liz Fotheringham look at their new website. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image.

‘EMOTIONALLY exhausting’, ‘thought provoking’, ‘gripping’ and ‘powerful’ –some of the words used to describe a performance in Lochaber created to address gender inequality and domestic abuse.
Hosted by Lochaber Women’s Aid (LWA) at the railway club on October 25, Nel Whiting from Scottish Women’s Aid and play-write Naomi Breeze touched on these sensitive issues.
After a few words from Loraine Revitt of LWA, Nel discussed how domestic abuse may not necessarily involve violence, and that the way we look at it or frame the issue can effect the success of services put in place to help.
Nel, who also lectures police officers and social workers on the subject, introduced the topic of ‘coercive control’ where a person’s freedom to go about their every day life is limited in an abusive and often degrading manner.
She also shared aspects of her own ‘survival story’ to the 80-strong crowd of mostly women.
Naomi then took to the stage to perform a one-woman show named Kaleidoscope, a compilation of harrowing ordeals experienced by various women Naomi has spoken to during her research.
After the play, LWA asked the audience to write down their thoughts on it to help gauge how effective the play had been.
Anita Maclean said the group was overwhelmed by the attendance and the response. As part of their efforts to support women and families who are victims of domestic abuse, the group recently launched a new website which she said has already received a boost since the event took place.
Lorraine Revitt, added: ‘The website went live a week ago and we have already noticed an increase in the number of visits to the new website since the performance of Kaleidoscope.’

Fort William, Uncategorized    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts