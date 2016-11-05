MPs meet minister over fishing crisis » Young chef makes national final A COMMIS chef at Oban’s Isle of Eriska Restaurant has been short-listed in the finals of the Young Chef of the Year 2016 award.

Fraser Cooper from Glencoe, who started at Eriska in June 2014 aged 16, has completed a stage at Scotland’s only two Michelin star restaurant, Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, and will undertake another at Raymond Blanc’s two Michelin star restaurant, at the Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Oxfordshire.

Judges will mark Fraser and the other 15 finalists on the production of a three-course menu for two people.

They will be marked on presentation, working methods, professional techniques, culinary skills, hygiene and food quality.

The awards will be held at Bonnet Kitchen, University College Birmingham, on Monday November 7, followed by dinner and prize-giving.

