Staff put energy into trust’s heating problem Remote island gets new teacher » Caol gardeners are blooming marvellous Prizewinners in this year’s Caol in Bloom awards were:

Best block: 85 and 87 Kilmallie Road, Mrs M MColl (85) and Mrs H Campbell (87).

Best Street: Ardgour Road. Best Ornamental Garden – 1 Mr and Mrs Taylor, 60 Blar Mhor Road; 2 Mrs P Brady, 21 Castle Drive; 3 Mr and Mrs R MacIsaac, 27 Blar Mhor Road.

Best Vegetable Garden – 1 Ms Faye Haughton, 28 Ardgour Road; 2 Mr and Mrs T Banks, 50 Glenkingie Street; 3 Mr Alan Smith, 12 Fern Court.

Best Overall Garden – 1 Mr and Mrs I Houston, 63 Kilmallie Road; 2 Mr J Fraser, 20 MacMillan Place; 3 Mr and Mrs J Cameron, 52 Castle Drive.

Best Easy Care Garden: 1 Mr and Mrs R Mathers, 85 Blar Mhor Road; 2 Mr and Mrs MacAllister, 7 Mossfield Drive; 3 22 Glen Nevis Road.

Hanging Baskets: 1 Mrs J Gourley, 12 Ardgour Road; 2 Mr and Mrs Maclean, 115 Kilmallie Road; 3 Mr J Mathers, 1 MacMillan Place.

Best Commercial Premises: Ben View Lodges – Mr and Mrs R Thomas. Highly Commended Gardens 10. Commended Gardens 20.

