Caol gardeners are blooming marvellous » Staff put energy into trust’s heating problem AN ENERGY firm donated a day’s labour to a Lochaber community trust to provide it with renewable heating.

Staff from HWEnergy worked hard last Friday to link the company’s biomass boiler to Lochaber Rural Education Trust’s (LRET) building. LRET organises activities for thousands of people but with no heating system and the winter fast approaching, conditions in its building were becoming a growing concern.

Moira Hartley, LRET manager, said: ‘We are very proud of our achievements but one issue that lets us down is the lack of heating within our premises. As an interim measure we have been using portable gas heaters which do not offer adequate heating and are not cost effective. We are extremely grateful to HWEnergy for providing the professional support we desperately require which will allow us to have a more welcoming cosy building and be more environmentally friendly.’

HWEnergy added that by supplying heat to the LRET building more income will be generated by its own biomass boiler in the form of Renewable Heat Initiative (RHI) payments from the government. Income from these payments are ring-fenced for a community fund which provides grants to projects and groups in the area. Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







