Remote island gets new teacher

A REMOTE Highland school with just eight pupils has found a new teacher after a social media appeal went international.

Laura Marriner will move from Hampshire to the smallest and southernmost island of the small isles in Lochaber to take up her post as the isle of Muck’s new primary teacher.

Laura, husband Dean and their two young sons Charlie and Atticus will move to the island, with Laura starting at the school in November.

Laura said she is ‘really looking forward to getting started in the classroom at Muck primary and can’t wait to meet the children and their parents.

She continued: ‘My husband and I hope our family will settle into community island life as swiftly as possible. We are strongly supportive of sustainable living and trust this will prove useful in a small island community where we hope to make a positive contribution.’

Chairman of the Highland Council’s Education, Children and Adult Services committee councillor Drew Millar congratulated Mrs Marriner on her appointment.

He said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Laura to Muck. I am sure she will enjoy her time teaching here and will receive all the support required from head teacher Andrew Murray.’

The Highland Council was helped by the school’s parent council to recruit a new teacher for the school through social media, which attracted attention from around the globe.

Mr Millar added: ‘Highland Council is also grateful for Muck parent council’s support through its social media appeal.

Parent council chairman Mark Johnson welcomed Laura to Muck and said: ‘On behalf of all the parents, we are happy to welcome Laura and her family to Muck.

‘The parent council is looking forward to working with Laura and supporting her in her work.

