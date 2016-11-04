Win £50 just for buying The Oban Times

Readers who buy a copy of The Oban Times November 3 edition are in with a chance of winning £50.

For the first time in the newspaper’s history, a unique code was printed in every copy of The Oban Times dated November 3. Five of the codes, selected at random, will be printed in The Oban Times on November 10. If readers match their unique code with one of the five printed on November 10, they win £50.

The unique code service is thanks to new printing technology installed by printers of The Oban Times, DC Thomson, last year.

Susan Windram, Group Editor at The Oban Times, said: ‘We are really excited about our first ever unique code competition. It is thanks to this new printing technology that we can offer our loyal readership this great opportunity to win cash prizes. Readers who buy The Oban Times this week could end up having their phone bill paid for this month or even treat themselves to a meal out.’

She added: ‘We wish all our readers the best of luck. Remember to keep your competition code and reference number, whichis printed underneath, safe until next week’s edition, November 10.’

The five winning codes will be printed in The Oban Times on November 10, 2016.