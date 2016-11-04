Opinion: Martin Laing praises the Oban Winter Festival

Winter festival will be a cracker

WE AT The Oban Times were approached recently by Pamela Lockhart, one of the organisers of the Oban Winter Festival, to ask if we could help to promote the events being planned.

We are, of course, more than happy to help spread the word about the many activities in the offing, and did so last week with a page lead story announcing many of the highlights of the festival, and again this week with an account of its first clootie dumpling competition, right.

The festival is in its sixth year and has quickly become one of the highlights of the calendar in Argyll – and rightly so.

The small team of people who work hard throughout the year to make sure the festival happens are dedicated to the task and deserve the gratitude of the town and surrounding communities.

The programme they have put together for this year will be a cracker. Of that, I have no doubt.

Full details will be published in The Oban Times in the coming weeks but anyone wishing to find out more can do so online at www.obanwinterfestival.com.

Keep the dates of November 18 to 27 clear in your diary to ensure you make the most of this excellent festival.

Waste collection arouses passions

Waste collection services arouse more passions than almost any other subject, as has been evidenced in recent months after Argyll and Bute Council announced it was moving to three-weekly bin uplifts.

Then last week, the council experienced problems with its bin lorries, which resulted in many people not have their bins emptied at the expected time.

It also prompted comments on The Oban Times Facebook page after we published the story on our digital platforms.

One such comment struck a chord with me. Rita Hargey made a hugely valid point when she lamented the failure to empty the bins in Glencruitten Court.

Rita pointed out that there are many disabled people in that area of Oban and they experience additional problems because of the difficulty in negotiating their way around the bins in their wheelchairs.

Well said, Rita.

On a footnote, while people in Argyll and Bute are understandably concerned about the changes to waste collections, spare a thought for residents of neighbouring Stirling Council area. They have also had changes to waste collections this year and now must manage a system that involves four wheelie bins and one recycling box, with different uplift days and scheduling for each of the different bins and box.

You need a colour-coded spreadsheet on the kitchen wall to remember which bin to put out in which week and what day – never mind finding space for all those bins.

Drop in to our new Fort William office

The Oban Times and the Lochaber News merged at the end of September in a deal that ensures strong local journalism will continue in the Lochaber area.

We have put a huge effort in to improve our coverage in the area – of news, people, sport and the issues causing concern in our communities. That has meant a significant increase in the number of pages dedicated to Lochaber in our northern edition.

And it has also included moving our office in Fort William back onto the High Street. If you have a story to tell us or concerns about any local issues, drop into the office where our team of Monica Gibson, Ellie Forbes and Katie Carabine will be delighted to talk to you.

Get in touch

What do you think? Let me know by writing to me at The Oban Times, Crannog Lane, Oban, PA34 4 HB, or by email to mlaing@obantimes.co.uk.