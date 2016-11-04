«  
Lorry accident closes A85 at Crianlarich

on November 4th, 2016

15_t29 Kilmelford RTA Road Closed 01

The A85 one mile east of Crianlarich is closed in both directions due to an overturned lorry blocking the road, Police Scotland report. Further updates on Traffic Scotland’s website.

Uncategorized    

