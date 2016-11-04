Oban cadets remember battle Lorry accident closes A85 at Crianlarich » Dancing stars shine DANCERS from Benbecula’s Lorna Laird School of Irish Dancing enjoyed success at a recent national competition.

Nine dancers from the Uists and Benbecula competed in the World Irish Dancing Association British Nationals in Corby on October 22 and 23.

Competing against more than 400 dancers from all over the UK and Ireland, the dancers returned to the islands with 85 medals and every single dancer qualified for next year’s World Championships in Killarney, Ireland.

The nine dancers are: Amelia Morrison, 8, from Iochdar; seven-year-olds Beth and Elise Morrison, and Olivia Peplinska, 8, from Benbecula; Carly Mackay, 10, and Orfhlaith MacPhearson, 15, from Benbecula; Kayreen MacLeod, 16, of North Uist; Laurita Ivanova, 16, and Mhairiann MacInnes, 18, both from Benbecula.

‘For a small school that doesn’t have the same opportunities to compete regularly in competition, the children did fantastically well representing the islands at a national level,’ said Lorna.

The dancing school hopes to secure sponsorship to enable them to travel to Killarney for the World Championships in April 2017.

Lorna and the dancers would like to thank Stòras Uibhist for their help with funding, Tagsa Uibhist for helping with the transport and the local community for their continued support at various fundraisers throughout the year.

