Connel house built too close is saved

NEW social housing in Connel built too close to Ann Colthart’s home due to a planning mistake was spared possible demolition at a packed public hearing in Connel Village Hall on Thursday, when councillors voted five to four to mitigate the mistake.

Ms Colthart, a retired teacher, noticed in May a two-storey semi-detached house, called ‘plots three and four’, in the neighbouring St Oran’s Place development was going up 9.3m away from her 14-year-old sunroom at Duriehill, when guidelines stated the window to window distance must be at least 18m. Ms Colthart says it is invading her privacy and causing distress.

Argyll and Bute Council planning officers ceased works, apologised and admitted two errors in processing Macleod Construction’s 2014 planning application, firstly relying on an out-of-date Ordnance Survey map which did not depict the sunroom and, secondly, not undertaking a site visit, contrary to established practice.

A planning application, submitted by Macleod in July 2016, sought to mitigate the errors by frosting and fixing the glass in the top floor, moving the ground floor rear windows to the gable end, and erecting a one-metre high wall and leylandii hedge.

But after it drew no letters of support and 51 objections, the council’s 14-strong Planning, Protective Services and Licensing Committee (PPSL) decided to hold a site visit and a public pre-determination hearing.

Nine councillors and around 80 members of the public packed Connel Village Hall for the decision at 11.30am, when all heard representations by the planning department and RJ Macleod, who recommended the application for approval, supporters (none), and nine objectors, including Ms Colthart, her friends and neighbours, councillors, MSP and community councillors.

Planning officer Ross Macfarlane argued the mitigating application constituted ‘a minor departure from the local plan’, and argued standards may be relaxed due to ‘acute angle of view’ and ‘a difference in ground level’. He added: ‘We do not consider demolition proportionate.’

Ms Colthart, who has lived at Duriehill for 30 years, appealed: ‘These proposals do not alter the fact plot four is far too close. The planners, once they realised the “catalogue of errors, stretching back over years” and arising from “staff changes”, have been helpful and professional. We all make mistakes. But I cannot accept that I and any possible occupants of the houses should be the ones to live with the consequences. If there’s anything positive to have come out of all of this, it is the incredible support.’

Ms Colthart’s representative, Maud Marshall, argued ‘the application is not a minor departure’. She said the council’s own 2009 and 2015 Local Plan guidelines seek an 18m distance between the main windows of habitable rooms, yet it held a site visit and consented to Macleod’s 2010 planning application to build four flats and 16 private houses – including one, plot 17, 12m away from Ms Colthart’s home. Eight flats and six semi-detached were then granted permission in 2013 and 2014, when ‘non-compliant’ plots three and four were built just 9.35m away.

Therefore, she argued, there were ‘two flawed consents’, ‘two unmonitored departures’ from the local plans, ‘two notable errors’ – and a ‘third error’, in a requirement to submit plans showing the exact position of all adjoining properties and their main windows not being met.

Representing Connel Community Council, secretary Roger Ashworth said: ‘What has been of concern is the manner in which this development became a “creeping” programme. The rules say: “A distance of 12 metres is required between habitable room windows and gable ends or elevations with only non-habitable room windows.”

‘The main issue – that plot four is just too close to Duriehill – is not addressed by the remedial action. So even after this latest planning revision, the distance between Duriehill and the proposed blank wall is still only 9.35m, so still in clear breach of the 12m requirement.’

Michael Russell MSP submitted a statement: ‘It cannot be corrected by the changes applied for and indeed they would only compound the problem by constantly reminding Ann and her neighbours of what had gone wrong and the refusal to set it right. I do hope the committee will do the proper, human and legally correct thing and ensure that this application is rejected and the properties are demolished.’

Three councillors, George Freeman, Neil MacIntyre and Gordon Blair, who all believed consent should be refused, and a fourth, vice-chairman Alex McNaughton, voted for Mr Freeman’s amendment to continue deliberation, but it was defeated by five councillors: chairman David Kinniburgh, Rory Colville, Alistair MacDougall, Donald MacMillan and James McQueen.

Mr Kinniburgh said: ‘There have been shortcomings with the planning officer and there are attempts to mitigate that. If the property were 2.7m further over, would it make a huge difference? I do not think it will.’

Ms Colthart reacted: ‘I am naturally very disappointed, but the hearing gave us the opportunity we wanted to put our case, which I think was strong and reflected the feelings of the community in Connel. We have right on our side. We need to sit down, think things over and decide what to do next. This is not over. I’d just like to thank again everyone who supported me.’

Ms Marshall added she was ‘disappointed and not impressed with the decision-making process. How many wrongs make a right?’

One objector, Ann’s neighbour Barbara Macfarlane, echoed other comments: ‘I do not believe in the validity of the decision, given during Maud Marshall’s presentation three councillors were fast asleep.’

Another said: ‘I am so angry. I know other people who have to jump through hoops.’