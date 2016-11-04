Three weeks of road works planned between Fort William and Inverness

RESURFACING works on the A82 north of Fort William are about to start and will take up to three weeks to complete.

Motorists are being warned that work to a 1.4km stretch of road immediately north of the Loch Lochy straight are programmed to start on Monday, November 7.

Forming part of a £370,000 investment by Transport Scotland, the project will be split into two phases.

From November 7 until Friday November 11, phase one will be carried out between 7am and 7pm each day under a convoy system.

The second phase will be undertaken overnight between Sunday November 13 and Friday November 25. This will involve an overnight road closure, with traffic being allowed to pass through the site on roughly an hourly basis.