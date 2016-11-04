Dancing stars shine » Oban cadets remember battle OBAN Sea Cadets gathered in Taynuilt earlier this month to commemorate the Battle of Trafalgar.

The cadets met on Friday October 21 and constructed a wooden cross and displayed the national flags.

The battle took place on October 21, 1805, between the British Royal Navy and the combined fleets of France and Spain. During the battle, Britain, which had 27 ships, lost zero, compared with France and Spain, who lost a total of 22 out of 33. Share this: LinkedIn

