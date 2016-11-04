Royal approval for food firms

Two Argyll food companies, Gigha Halibut and Alba Smokehouse, met the Princess Royal recently when she opened Scotland’s Boat Show 2016 at Kip Marina on Friday.

The Gigha Halibut team of Amanda Anderson, marketing, Jamie Stewart, fish farmer, and Finlay Anderson, a pupil at Strachur Primary School, were running the award-winning company’s stall in the Clyde Life food and drink pavilion.

Amanda and Jamie work at Gigha Halibut’s hatchery at Otter Ferry; from there the fish are transferred to the farm at Gigha where they are farmed for three years.

HRH had to cancel a visit to Gigha Halibut earlier in the year when she suffered a brief period of ill health.

Karen MacDonald, of Alba Smokehouse, Kilmore, was also exhibiting in the Clyde Life food and drink pavilion, where the Princess Royal also chatted to her. Staff from the smokehouse travel throughout Scotland to shows and farmers’ markets.

‘The princess made a point of visiting all the local food companies with stalls in the pavilion,’ said Karen.