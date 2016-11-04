Teachers are equality champions

TWO teachers from Kinlochleven High School, Michelle Du Preez and Chloe Putton, have successfully taken part in the Stonewall Scotland School Champions programme, aimed at creating a safe and welcoming learning environment for pupils of all backgrounds.

Homophobic, biphobic and transphobic (HBT) language and bullying is widespread in UK schools, affecting young people’s wellbeing as well as their attendance and attainment.

A third of gay pupils experience bullying, which leads them to change their future educational plans, and three in five say it harms their academic performance.

‘Quite apart from this being the right thing to do, research shows that secondary schools which take an active, positive approach to tackling HBT language and bullying get the best results,’ said Mrs Machin, head teacher at Kinlochleven High School.

‘Celebrating difference and tackling bullying helps to promote an environment for students that is conducive to optimal learning and development. I am very proud of my staff for taking this on board and working together to make sure that this does not happen at Kinlochleven High.’