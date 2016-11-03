OBAN Saints moved to the top of the SAFL Premier Division after an empathic victory over last year’s league champions East Kilbride at Glencruitten last Saturday.
Read the full story in the November 3, 2016 edition of The Oban Times.
|
|
Impressive display as Saints beat last year’s league champions
OBAN Saints moved to the top of the SAFL Premier Division after an empathic victory over last year’s league champions East Kilbride at Glencruitten last Saturday.
Read the full story in the November 3, 2016 edition of The Oban Times.
|
Copyright © 2016
Wyvex Media Limited / The Oban Times - All Rights Reserved
Tel. 01631 568000 Fax. 01631 568001 email: editor@obantimes.co.uk
Wyvex Media Limited
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB
By using this website you agree to our terms
and conditions
Powered by WordPress & Atahualpa