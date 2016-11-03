«  
  »

Impressive display as Saints beat last year’s league champions

on November 3rd, 2016

screen-shot-2016-11-02-at-09-41-10OBAN Saints moved to the top of the SAFL Premier Division after an empathic victory over last year’s league champions East Kilbride at Glencruitten last Saturday.

Read the full story in the November 3, 2016 edition of The Oban Times.

Oban Times Sport   ,  

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts