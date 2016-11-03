Incident closes road south of Fort William » Obanites flock to give blood after mum’s plea PEOPLE in Oban queued for more than an hour to give blood last week at the Corran Halls.

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service was in town on Tuesday and Wednesday to allow Obanites to donate.

There seemed to be a lot more interest in donating this time around, thanks to one Oban mum.

Jemma Campbell gave birth to baby Ashton in January. He was born 14 weeks prematurely and had to undergo eight lifesaving blood transfusions.

Ashton spent the first months of his life in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow.

Jemma posted a heartfelt plea on social media, which attracted hundreds of shares, reaching more than 11,000 people. She explained how important blood donations were to her family.

She said: ‘I am thankful – thankful for all these people who have walked into giving blood centres all over our country.

‘They might have never walked into an NICU. They might not know how critical their gift was to Ashton.

‘In NICU, Ashton had eight blood transfusions and each of them was to save his life.

‘They might not know that the pint of blood they gave saves premature babies’ lives, but I know, my family know and my friends know.

‘I will be thankful for all these people who have taken that hour to give blood for the rest of my life.

‘If you know someone who has given blood, let them know how critical their blood is in an NICU. It’s not just a slogan – it really is the gift of life.

‘A rare blood is the blood you go to get off the shelf that isn’t there.

