Female trio set for Caol gig » Incident closes road south of Fort William A ROAD traffic accident occurred on the A82 near Corran Ferry and caused the road to close.

The incident, which involved three vehicles was described by police as minor, happened around noon today (Thursday). The road was closed while recovery vehicles were in attendance but was fully reopened around 1.30pm . Share this: LinkedIn

