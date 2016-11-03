Council faces a possible £40m budget black hole » Female trio set for Caol gig A KILMALLIE-based group created to share their love of music is looking forward to its next event.

Creel was set up by Kilmallie residents keen to see more live acts coming to play in the area.

Founded by Susie Calderan and Mandy Ketchin, Creel hosted its first gig this summer. Creel hopes to build on its initial success by welcoming ‘Wildings’, a trio of young women hailing from the far-flung corners of Orkney, Northumberland and Skye, to Caol Community Centre on November 11. Susie and Mandy said: ‘Creel’s first gig, the Corn Potato String Band, was such a success. It was great to see so many people having such a good night enjoying live acoustic music in a small local venue. We’re trying to make sure there’s plenty of variety in our events. Wildings promises to deliver different music, but just as exciting.’

To find out more, join the Creel mailing list, share ideas or book tickets for Wildings, contact Creel at creelevents@gmail.com

