Lochaber students get down to business

on November 3rd, 2016
Photograph: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image.

PUPILS from Kinlochleven and Mallaig High Schools learned about running a business at workshops organised by Catherine MacDonald of Business Dynamics in the Council Chambers, Lochaber House, on Wednesday October 27.

The event also helped the young adults in their preparations for a forthcoming schools’ enterprise competition.

Workshop speakers included Alasdair Miles of Highland Wood Energy, Mary Riddoch of Highlands and Islands Social Enterprise Zone,  Frazer Copeland of No Fuss events and Heather Negus of Nevis Range.

