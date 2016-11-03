Lochaber students get down to business

PUPILS from Kinlochleven and Mallaig High Schools learned about running a business at workshops organised by Catherine MacDonald of Business Dynamics in the Council Chambers, Lochaber House, on Wednesday October 27.

The event also helped the young adults in their preparations for a forthcoming schools’ enterprise competition.

Workshop speakers included Alasdair Miles of Highland Wood Energy, Mary Riddoch of Highlands and Islands Social Enterprise Zone, Frazer Copeland of No Fuss events and Heather Negus of Nevis Range.