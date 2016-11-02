Repairs to path on Skye are completed

REPAIRS to a well-known path in Skye have been completed.

Staff from tour company Rabbie’s Trail Burners Ltd carried out ‘badly-needed’ repairs on the famous Quiraing route in Staffin.

The popular Hollywood film location is visited by thousands each year and the upgrade should allow the path to cope with an increase in visitor numbers.

Filming for the latest Transformers film, The Last Night, took place at the location earlier this year.

Staff, who are normally behind the wheel of small white touring coaches, spent two days working on the route.

Donald Kennedy, Highland Council’s Skye access officer, said: ‘Visitor numbers are now three times what they were 20 years ago when the path was first repaired. To cope with these increased numbers, the Rabbie’s volunteers undertook strenuous work transporting path material and boulders, doubling the width of the surface and stone culverts.

‘Large boulder shifting was also required to stone-line the outside edge of the path and this will greatly increase its durability.’

Repairs began on the path following a ‘tie-up’ between Rabbie’s and the Staffin Community Trust (SCT).

SCT chairman Donald MacDonald said: ‘We are delighted that this new partnership project has now started and welcome the support received from Rabbie’s.’