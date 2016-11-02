NFUS seeks candidates for top posts

NOMINATIONS are now being taken for the positions of NFU Scotland’s president and two vice-presidents.

The election for these key appointments within Scottish agriculture will take place at the union’s meeting at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Glasgow, on Tuesday February 7, 2017. The union’s AGM and annual dinner will be staged at the same venue the day before.

Any NFUS member can be nominated for election, providing they are proposed and seconded by fellow NFUS members. The presidential position is held for two years and a president can serve a maximum of two consecutive two-year terms. Those elected vice-president will initially serve for two years before the post reverts to an annual election.

Members of NFU Scotland’s council – a body made up from representatives of each of the union’s 73 branches – will select the successful candidates.

Current president Allan Bowie, who farms in Fife and Stirlingshire, will complete his first two-year term at the union’s forthcoming AGM and has indicated he will be standing for election for a second two-year term.

Vice-president Rob Livesey, from the Borders, who was first elected to the position in 2013, is currently considering his options with family and friends before announcing his intentions. Dumfriesshire farmer Andrew McCornick was elected VP in February 2015 for the first time. He will also discuss with family, friends and colleagues his future commitment to NFUS and his family business before deciding.

Anyone wishing to stand as president or vice-president should contact NFUS chief executive Scott Walker to obtain a proposal form, which must be returned by Monday December 12.