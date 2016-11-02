Motorists warned of disruption on SKye

MOTORISTS using the A87 on the Isle of Skye between Ob Lusa and the Kylerhea junction are being warned to expect disruption.

Works are planned to begin on Friday November 11 and will take approximately two weeks to complete.

The investment follows on from a previous £1.25million investment on the A87 on Skye during October, with drainage improvements made to Skye Bridge and resurfacing carried out to sections of the route north of Broadford Cemetery, Ard Dorch and North of Kingsburgh.

The works at Ob Lusa are scheduled to take place between 7am and 7pm during weekdays only, and will involve the resurfacing of a section of trunk road approximately 1km long between Ob Lusa weather station and 200m west of the Kylerhea junction.

A convoy system will be in place during the works to ensure the safety of road workers as well as motorists. The convoy will be lifted outside of working hours but a temporary 30mph speed limit will remain in force. No works are scheduled to take place at weekends.