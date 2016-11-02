Public hearing to decide fate of Connel building

COUNCILLORS are holding a public hearing in Connel Village Hall this Thursday (November 3) at 11.30am to decide how to solve a planning mistake by council officers, which left a house being built too close to a lady’s home.

Septuagenarian Ann Colthart’s 28msp extension, built 14 years ago, wasn’t included in the plans and has resulted in a two-storey semi-detached house on St Oran’s Place being built nine metres away from her property, when guidelines state it must be at least 18.

The septuagenarian, who has lived there for 32 years, contacted planning officers in May, and work was halted to seek a solution. Argyll and Bute Council admitted falling short of its own standards, apologised for the situation and distress caused, and said it was seeking a remedy acceptable to all parties.

A planning application, submitted by Macleod Construction Ltd on July 22, proposed ‘alterations to rear fenestration, installation of new fenestration on gable elevation and erection of wall and hedging on NE boundary’.

Last month the Planning, Protective Services and Licensing Committee agreed to hold a site visit followed by a pre-determination hearing in Connel Village Hall on Thursday morning when a decision will be made.

The meeting’s minutes record two mistakes were made: ‘Firstly, the site and location plans submitted by the applicant used out of date Ordnance Survey data and did not depict a sun room constructed on the side elevation of the neighbouring property. Secondly, a site inspection was not undertaken by officers, contrary to established practice.

‘The outcome has resulted in planning permission being granted for the semi-detached houses on plots 3 and 4 with inadequate separation from [the] neighbouring property in terms of the guidance set out in the Local Plan. This has resulted in an accepted privacy and amenity conflict between the properties consented and [Ms Colthart’s home].’

Both the 2009 and 2015 Local Plans, which cover both planning applications, state: ‘Privacy in the home is something that everyone has a right to expect, and in order to protect this basic right, new development needs to be carefully sited and designed.

‘The following standards have been successfully applied by the council for many years and it is intended that their use will continue.

‘No main window of a habitable room (i.e. all rooms except bathrooms and hallways) within a dwelling shall overlook (directly facing) the main windows of habitable rooms in neighbouring dwellings at a distance of less than 18 metres.

‘These standards may be relaxed where the angle of view or the design (i.e. use of frosted glass) of the windows allows privacy to be maintained.’

The application has attracted no letters of support and 51 objections, including from councillors Kieron Green, Elaine Robertson and Julie McKenzie, Connel Community Council and Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell.