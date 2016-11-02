Plan for 650 new affordable homes

Proposals are being put forward to the Scottish Government by Argyll and Bute Council to build up to 650 more affordable homes in the area over the next five years as part of the Argyll and Bute Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP).

To date, 554 new affordable homes have already been built in Argyll and Bute in the past five years as part of the plan. This figure exceeds the local housing strategy target of 550 new affordable homes by 2016.

The current Argyll and Bute SHIP runs from 2015 until 2020 and was approved in November 2014. All local authorities are required to submit updated SHIPs every two years.

The most recent plan was approved by the council last month and will now go forward to the Scottish Government for consideration.

Talking about the SHIP, Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for strategic housing, Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘This is a very exciting time for housing in Argyll and Bute. With 554 new affordable homes having already been created, and plans for up to another 650, this will go a long way to addressing the housing shortage.

‘The creation of additional housing will also help with employment, particularly jobs in the construction sector. It will create a more effective operation of the local housing system, contribute to improving general health and wellbeing and stimulate community regeneration and sustainability.

‘The average house in Argyll and Bute costs £146,000. Not everyone can afford this so, by creating more affordable housing it will attract and retain residents and employees for local businesses, in line with the overarching goals of the council’s single outcome agreement.’