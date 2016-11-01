Choir lands cash windfall

COISIR Ghàidhlig Sgire Lochabair has received a cheque for £400.

The choir, who enjoyed ‘outstanding success’ at the Royal National Mòd in Stornoway this year, were given the money by a previous Lochaber choir.

Coisir Ghàidhlig a’ Ghearasdain, who folded in 1991, competed at the National Mòd from 1884 until 1991, winning the trophy for the highest marks in Gaelic at the Edinburgh National Mòd in 1986.

At that time the choir was conducted by the late Heather Moore and the Gaelic tutor was Alasdair Grant.

When the choir folded in 1991 the balance of funds was set aside to be given to any Gaelic choir formed in future.

Fiona O’Donnell and John Hutchison, both members of the old choir, handed over the cheque to Rachel Walker and Fiona Cameron of Coisir Ghàidhlig Sgire Lochabair.