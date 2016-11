A82 partially closed as lorry becomes stuck

THE ROAD from Fort William to Glasgow was partially closed on for more than two hours last night owing to a HGV going off the road.

The road near Rannoch Moor was down to one lane while the incident was attended to by recovery vehicles.

A BEAR Scotland spokesperson said: ‘A lorry came off the road just north of the Black Mount at 4.55pm. The road operated as one lane until the lorry was recovered at 7.30pm. Some minor delays were reported during this time.’