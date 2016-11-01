£500,000 funding for Argyll businesses

MORE than £500,000 in funding – which will benefit Argyll and Bute’s small- and medium-sized businesses – is now available.

During Argyll Enterprise Week – being held all this week in Oban – Argyll and Bute Council announced its Business Gateway Local Growth Accelerator Programme (BG LGAP), which gives local businesses the chance to access specialist advice and support needed to grow and expand.

The programme – totalling almost £550,000 – is funded by the council and the European Regional Development Fund.

Councillor Aileen Morton, Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for sustainable economic growth, said: ‘The area is open for business and we want to encourage enterprises to grow and expand even further. Business Gateway in Argyll and Bute has helped hundreds of local enterprises in the past year and this additional funding provides extra support to those with growth potential.

‘The LGAP is an additional service and complementary to the support already offered by Business Gateway. It will allow early stage support for more than 200 businesses and provide advice, growth and employer or graduate placement grants.

‘This is a real opportunity for small- and medium-sized enterprises which make up the vast majority of Argyll and Bute’s business base. Their growth will, in turn, help to strengthen the local economy.’

To access BG LGAP support, businesses must register. The programme is open to firms aiming to increase their turnover by £50,000 or more within the next three years; which are based in Argyll and Bute; micro-, small- or medium-sized (fewer than 250 employees and less than €50 million turnover or balance sheet total of less than €43 million); not account managed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise or Scottish Enterprise; and not operating solely as retailers.

A Business Gateway adviser will work with businesses to develop a growth plan and access relevant support. The specialist advice on offer from subject experts includes up to two days of free advice on human resources, e-commerce, marketing, growth strategy, funding and tendering.

In addition, businesses in the area’s key growth sectors – tourism, food and drink, forestry, the creative industries, energy, life sciences, business services or defence – can also access grants of up to £1,500 to support training, accreditation and attendance at trade fairs.

During the week, the council also announced that its innovative £500,000 Rural Resettlement Fund – aimed at attracting families, individuals and businesses looking for new opportunities and a different way of life – is now open for applications.