Elderly man found as rescue teams join forces

THE FORT William Coastguard team were called into action last night in search of a vulnerable elderly man.

The man, believed to be 69 and suffering from dementia, had been last seen near Ardslignish, between Salen and Kilchoan.

The Fort William crew were joined by the Kilchoan, Salen and Mallaig Coastguard rescue teams and Tobermory lifeboat.

Together, they conducted a thorough search of the area along with police and SARDA dogs.

The team say they were thankful to find the casualty quickly as temperatures were dropping fast. He was said to be in a confused state.