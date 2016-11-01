Island residents warned of phone scam

TRADING Standards are warning island residents about a telephone scam which has hit Benbecula and Uist in particular.

During the call, consumers are asked to verify their identity and are then promised a visit from a solicitor with a cheque for mis-sold PPI (payment protection insurance).

But they are first required to buy gifts such as iTunes cards before their cheque is delivered. The scammer will then call back for the unique gift card number as payment for administering the claim.

A spokesperson for Trading Standards said: ‘Scammers have already checked which types of payments are available on the islands. In order to make the scam more convincing, they are able to give local information such as the location of the nearest shops where you can either transfer money or buy or sell gift cards.’

Trading Standards has warned that elderly or vulnerable residents may be targeted by these scammers and urged people to report any scam calls to the police on 101 or Trading Standards on 01851 822694.