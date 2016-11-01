Annual fire festivities set to kick off on Raasay

The Isle of Raasay will be jumping this weekend as it celebrates Whisky, Fire and Song.

Organisers say the event will be a fun-filled couple of days of live music, whisky drinking, architectural tours, architecture-inspired cake building and torch-lit processions.

The annual community event will begin on Friday November 4 with an opportunity for islanders and visitors alike to dust off their vocal cords and participate in a lively open-mic night at Raasay House.

On Saturday (November 5), to mark Scotland’s Year Of Innovation, Architecture and Design, the architects behind R&B Distillers’ Raasay distillery – ABIR architects – will be leading guests on architectural tours of Raasay, starting at 10am. This will be followed by an architectural-themed cake competition at noon in which the creator of the most impressive baked structure will be win a voucher for lunch at Raasay House.

The highlight of the weekend will be a bonfire at R&B Distillers’ Raasay Distillery followed by a torch-lit procession across the island to the boathouse-turned-bar for hot snacks, whisky drinking frivolities and live music.

For more information visit en-gb.facebook.com/events/309990759376481/